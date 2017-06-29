New Vivo Model Suspected to be Vivo X9S Appears on GeekBench

A new Vivo smartphone has appeared on the database of popular benchmark website Geekbench revealing some of the key specs we should be expecting on the model. The new model is suspected to be the Vivo X9S that is expected to launch alongside the X9S Plus which was recently certified by China’s certification agency TENAA and also received 3C certification. Both models likely have the same specifications with the major difference likely being their display sizes.

The model was listed as Vivo TD1608 and comes running Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and is powered by Qualcomm’s latest mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset which has an octa-core CPU. The processor is backed 4GB of RAM on the variant that passed through Geekbench. There may likely be a higher variant with 6GB of RAM onboard.

The Geekbench listed specifications are scanty but we already know from previous leaks that the X9S will likely continue the dual selfie camera setup the Vivo X-series has become known for. A photo was recently shared on Weibo which looked like a promotional poster for the Vivo X9S and X9S Plus. The Weibo tipster who shared the photo hinted that the poster was spotted in a Vivo experience store apparently in China and is believed to be an indication that the models will soon be launched.

