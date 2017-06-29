Nokia’s to Soon Release More Feature Phones; Images Appear on TENAA

When all the major brands are busy launching various kinds of smartphones, HMD Global released the Nokia 3310 (2017) as an upgraded edition of the old Nokia 3310 feature phone. The Finnish firm has confirmed that it will be launching new batch of Nokia phones before the end of the year. A new feature phone from Nokia is expected to release in the near future as couple of photos of the phone has appeared on TENAA, the Chinese telecom regulatory body. In the past week, the Nokia 105 (2017) had also appeared on TENAA.

The upcoming feature phone from Nokia has a model number of TA-1017. Like the Nokia 3310 (2017), the next feature phone from the firm will not be supporting 3G data connectivity. It is likely that Nokia may release a 3G edition of the phone.

The phone features a plastic body and has a candy bar design. The rear side of the phone features a camera that lacks a LED flash. Below the camera is the loudspeaker. it appears that the phone is running S30+ UI. It may or may not come with support for dual SIMs. in the previous week, the alleged Nokia 105 (2017) had also appeared on TENAA. Speculations suggest the phone may launch as Nokia 130.

The alleged Nokia 105 (2017) in white carries a model number of TA-1010 and its black variant has a model number of TA-1034. The Nokia 105 was first announced in 2013. A revamped edition of the phone with Nokia 105 (2015) moniker was launched by Microsoft in 2015. The Nokia 105 (2017) seems to be cheaper model than the alleged Nokia 130 as it does not feature As of this writing, there is no information on the arrival of the 2017 edition of the alleged Nokia 130 and Nokia 105 phones.

As mentioned above, Nokia is expected to release couple of phones starting from the third quarter of this year. The Nokia 9 is speculated as the upcoming flagship phone from the company. It is expected to come with a 5.3-inch Quad HD screen. It will be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset and is expected to come in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants.

