Honor 6 Play with Entry-Level Specs Gets Certified by TENAA

Huawei’s Honor brand is best known for its high-end, sleek smartphones but the brand seems to have all categories covered presently. A new Honor smartphone with model number Honor MYA-AL10 has been certified by TENAA.

The Honor MYA-AL10 is believed to be the Honor 6 Play which would be released in the summer. According to the TENAA listing, the Honor Play 6 will come with entry level specs line up which includes a 1.4GHz processor. The device has a dimension of 143.8 x 72 x 8.85mm, weighing in at 150g. The device features a 5.0-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 720pixels. The device has in its memory aspect, a 2GB RAM as well as 16GB storage which is expandable up to 128GB. Keeping the lights on will be a modest 2920mAh battery. The device also comes with a host of network bands and connectivity options including 4G LTE.

On the camera end, the Honor 6 Play will sport an 8MP main camera at the rear while up on the front is a 5MP selfie camera. Providing the interface surprisingly is Android 6.0 Marshmallow instead of Google’s latest Android Nougat OS. The device is also listed as having a built-in antenna which could indicate that the casing would not be a metal body but made from plastic. Besides, there is no visible antenna band design on the body of the device.

We can’t say for sure when this model will be launched but whenever that happens, we expect it to have an affordable price tag.

(source)

