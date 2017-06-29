Lenovo Investigates K4 Note Explosion in India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Exploding phones isn’t a new phenomenon but nobody prays for one to happen. The recent culprit is a Lenovo K4 Note that exploded in India.

Pictures of the phone were posted on Twitter by @Vignesh3319. According to him, the phone exploded while sitting on a colleague’s desk. The official Lenovo twitter account quickly responded to the report asking him to send his details so they could treat the matter.

@Lenovo_in This @lenovo k4 Note exploded in to flames today morning. Just 1 ft across my colleague's desk. Hope u take necessary actions. pic.twitter.com/SDZ9Y6mMCU — Vigneshwaran V A (@Vignesh3319) June 23, 2017

One of those who responded to the tweet blamed Lenovo for the explosion, saying the model has a heating problem caused by a bug Lenovo refused to fix.

As at the time of writing, Lenovo now has the phone in its custody and is conducting its investigations. The K4 Note was released in January 2016 and packs specs that puts it in the mid-range category.

It has a 5.5-inch FHD display, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a MT6753 SoC. There is a 13MP camera on the rear and a 5MP front facing camera. The phone runs Android Lollipop but can be upgraded to Android Marshmallow. It is powered by a 3300mAh battery.

