Samsung Galaxy Note FE, the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Appears on GFXBench

Rumors have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note FE (Fandom Edition), the refurbished Galaxy Note 7, would be launching in the next week on July 7. It seems that the arrival of the refurbished phablet seems to be close at hand as the smartphone has already appeared on GFXBench benchmarking platform.

On GFXBench, a smartphone with Samsung Galaxy Note 7R has appeared. It has a model number of SM-N935. In April, the SM-M935 refurbished Galaxy Note 7 was spotted receiving certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. The original Galaxy Note 7 that has been discontinued has a model number of SM-N930. Initial rumors have suggested that the refurbished Note 7 would be launching as Galaxy Note 7R. However, newer reports have suggested that Samsung would be launching it as Galaxy Note FE in order to prevent the consumers from remembering the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

Rumors have revealed that Samsung would be releasing the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 with the same specs as the original Note 7. However, one of the most striking changes that can be noticed on the GFXBench listing of Note 7R is that its 5.7-inch screen carries support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The original Note 7 featured the same-sized display but it carried support for Quad HD resolution of 2,560x 1,440 pixels.

The probable reason why Note 7R is listed with FHD screen is that the South Korean firm allows users to adjust the resolution of the screen on its premium flagships. By default, the resolution of the screen is set to full HD. The Galaxy Note 7R is powered by Exynos 8 chipset octa-core processor that clocks at 2.6GHz. It indicates that it could be driven by the same Exynos 8890 chipset that powered the original Note 7.

The GFXBench listing of Galaxy Note 7R reveals that it is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and has an internal storage of 64 GB. Its main camera of the phone is of 12-megapixel and its front-facing camera is of 5-megapixel. As it was revealed before in the rumors, the benchmarking listing also indicates that the Note 7R will be loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat.

Like the original Note 7, the Galaxy Note FE is expected to feature an iris scanner, a fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot, IP68 certified waterproof and dust resistant chassis. It is also expected to carry support for wireless charging. The Galaxy Note 7 had featured a 3,500mAh battery, but the Galaxy Note FE is pegged to arrive with a smaller 3,200mAh battery.

