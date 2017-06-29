Nubia NX907J Appears on TENAA With HD Display, 2GB RAM & 2900mAh Battery

ZTE’s Nubia sub-brand may be preparing to launch a new phone soon. A Nubia NX907J was seen on TENAA getting certified and the specs shows it is heading to the low-tier mid-range category.

The Nubia NX907J has a 5.5-inch 720p display. There is 2GB of RAM on board paired with 16GB of storage. Additional storage can be added via a microSD slot that accepts up to 128GB cards. Its 1.4GHz octa-core processor is probably one of the Snapdragon 400 series.

There is a 13MP rear camera on the Nubia NX907J with LED flash and a 5MP front facing camera. Android 6.0.1 comes pre-installed and a 2900mAh battery supplies power.

The phone appears to be made of a mixture of metal and polycarbonate and the physical home button doesn’t look like it houses a fingerprint scanner. Power button and SIM tray sit on the right and the volume rocker sits on the left.

Launch should not be far off for the Nubia NX907J and will probably be a silent one seeing as its a budget device.

