Samsung Galaxy Note FE (Fandom Edition) Arriving in South Korea on July 7, Reveals WSJ Report

Samsung is yet to officially confirmed on the Samsung Galaxy Note FE (Fandom Edition) launch date. However, a report from the Wall Street Journal states that Samsung may debut the Galaxy Note FE in South Korea on July 7.

Even a previous report had hinted that the Galaxy Note FE would be launching on July 7. However, another report that surfaced after it stated that the Note FE’s arrival has been delayed and it will be debuting at the end of July. However, the fresh report from WSJ seems to confirm that the Note FE will finally debut in the next week.

Samsung will be introducing the Note FE in South Korea initially. The phablet will not be landing in the U.S., but it will be also releasing in some other countries. However, there is no information on the countries that will be getting the Note FE. In South Korea, Samsung will be selling 400,000 units of Galaxy Note FE that will be made available through the three leading carriers of the country. The company was initially rumored to sell 3 million units of the Galaxy Note FE, but it seems that considering the strong demand for the phablet, the company may have increased Note FE units for the native market. It will be selling with a price tag of 700,000 (~$613) in South Korea.

The Galaxy Note FE is the refurbished edition of the Galaxy Note 7. It will be featuring the same internal changes albeit some changes like a smaller 3,200mAh compared to the 3,500mAh battery of the discontinued Galaxy Note 7. The Galaxy Note FE is also speculated to come loaded with Android Nougat OS and carry some support for Bixby AI.

The Galaxy Note FE will be hitting the South Korean markets few months after the release of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in the country. However, the South Korean company is of the view that the Galaxy Note FE’s sales will not disturb the sales of the Galaxy S8 duo. It is speculated that Samsung will not be manufacturing more units of Galaxy Note FE because it is already working on the launch of Galaxy Note 8 that is expected to get unleashed in August or September this year. It rumored to be debut with a costlier pricing of around $900.

