Samsung Galaxy Note 8 360-Degree Video, Renders Have Surfaced to Reveal its Impressive Design

A recent report had revealed that Samsung may postpone the launch of Galaxy Note 8 to the second half of September. Previously, the Samsung’s upcoming flagship was slated to get announced at August end. Today, fresh renders of the Galaxy Note 8 have appeared along with a 360-degree video.

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is rumored to launch as the first smartphone from the company with dual rear cameras. However, the Galaxy Note 8 will be Samsung’s first flagship device to sport dual rear cameras. The fresh renders of the Galaxy Note 8 suggests that it will be sporting a horizontally aligned dual rear cameras with a prominent bump.

The source reveals that the Galaxy Note 8 may measure 162.4 x 62.4 mm. Even though the thickness of the Galaxy Note 8 is said to be 8.4 mm, its camera bump increases the thickness to 9.5mm. In comparison to the alleged dimensions of the Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy S8+ measures 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm. The phablet does not appear to be as curvy as Galaxy S8 duo. However, it will be sporting distinct curves at the edges. It seems that the Galaxy Note 8 phablet will be featuring a glass panel on its rear.

Just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the Note 8 would be sporting a dual-edge curved screen. The bottom side of the phablet features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, an external speaker and a S-Pen stylus compartment. The topside of the phone is barren. The right side of the phone probably sports a Power key and the left appears to feature volume rockers and Bixby AI button. The selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors (such as iris and facial recognition) are placed above the display. There is physical Home button below the screen.

Flipping the phone to its rear reveals that the Galaxy Note 8 has a horizontally designed dual rear cameras. The LED flash and heart sensor module along with the fingerprint sensor can be seen on the right side of the camera module.

Speculations are rife that the Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch S-AMOLED which is slightly larger than the 6.2-inch screen of Galaxy S8+. Even though rumors have claimed that the Note 8 would be supporting 4K resolution, it may support QHD+ resolution (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) like the Galaxy S8 duo.

As previous reports have suggested, the Galaxy Note 8 may probably arrive in Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835 variants for different markets. It will be featuring 6 GB of RAM. It is tipped to feature a pair of 12-megapixel sensors on its backside. It is also speculated to feature a 3,300mAh battery along with fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. Other features include DeX desktop mode, improved software features for S-Pen styles and better multitasking through split-screen model. It is expected to be available in black, gold and blue color options. It is pegged to arrive with $900 pricing.

