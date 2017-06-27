Xiaomi Tipped To Launch Its Most Expensive Product on June 28, Mi Laser TV?

Xiaomi will be holding its annual MIJIA conference for this year on June 28 in Beijing just as we reported earlier, and there are suggestions that the company will launch its most expensive product ever during the conference.

This idea was apparently borne out of a series of teasers which as been released about the new product expected to be unveiled during the June 28 conference. The product is thought to be a home laser projection TV, believed to have the name Mi Laser TV and would be a smart giant screen home theatre system with Full HD resolution. The video teaser released by Xiaomi which is meant to project the June 28 conference suggests that the product is a smart TV.

In addition, the product seems to have been listed on Mi home with a huge 12,999 Yuan price tag. If this turns out to be true, it’ll make the TV indeed the most expensive product ever in Xiaomi’s lineup. The most expensive product presently is the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch which costs 9,999 Yuan. You can check out the video teaser for yourself from here to see if you can get a different clue from it.

