OnePlus 3, 3T Android O Update Arriving at the End of 2017

In the previous month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had confirmed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users will be getting Android 8.0 update. However, at that time, he did not mention any timeframe on the arrival of the next major OS upgrade for OnePlus 3 and 3T users. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session that was held earlier today on Reddit, a OnePlus employee spilled some information on when the Android O will be available for OnePlus 3 and 3T.

When one of the Redditors asked OnePlus on the availability of Android O for OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3, a representative of the Chinese company replied that the Android O will be arriving for these phones “within this year.” The OnePlus employee did not mention anything on the release of Android O for the recently launched OnePlus 5 flagship.

The Android 8.0 was officially announced during the Google I/O 2017 event that was held in May. The company has not announced its official and at present it is in its third developer preview stage. The fourth installment of the developer preview is expected to be available in the next month. The final version of Android O is poised to arrive in August this year.

It is expected to come preinstalled on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones. Speculations also indicate that the LG V30 that is rumored to debut in August will be the first non-Google smartphone to arrive preloaded with Android O. Hence, it can be guessed that OnePlus may make the Android O available for OnePlus 3 and 3T in the fourth quarter of this year.

Last year, the OnePlus 3T was officially launched in November 2016 and the Android Nougat upgrade was released for it by the end of December. Hence, it seems that OnePlus may not delay in releasing the Android 8.0 update for OnePlus 5. Hence, it is likely that OnePlus 5 users may get the update first and then it would be released to OnePlus 3 and 3T users. As it has been revealed recently, OnePlus 2 users will not be getting the Android O upgrade.

(source)

