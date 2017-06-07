Android O Official OTA Release for Pixel in August

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Google is working on a new version of its Android OS and it is already available as a developer preview for a number of Google devices. Although Google hasn’t officially unveiled it as it is still called Android O, there is a chance an official announcement is near.

Managing Editor at Android Police, David Ruddock tweeted yesterday that the official OTA for Android O will be available in the first or second week of August for the Pixel. The info is said to be from a reliable source.

The official OTA to Android O for Pixel will likely drop in the first week or two of August. A bit earlier than Nexuses / Nougat last year. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) June 6, 2017

The announcement shows that the new version will be released earlier compared to Nougat last year. It also hints at a possible official unveiling in the coming weeks, most likely in July. So we can probably start guessing what the name will be. Oreo please!

A few manufacturers have announced which of their devices will be getting the update. Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Ulefone says the Power 2 will get the update before the end of the year. Last week, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will also get the update. HMD Global also revealed that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 7 will also get updated.

READ MORE: This Google Pixel 2 Concept Teaser Suggests Dual Camera Setup & Full Screen Display

Up until last year, the announcement of a new Nexus phone/device was when we got to see the new version of android. We don’t know if Google will return to that format this year. The chances are very slim but it would be nice to have the Pixel 2 launch earlier than October.

Android O brings a number of new features such as picture-in-picture mode, adaptive icons, LDAC Codec, and an improved notification management system.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: