Qualcomm’s Flagship Chip for H2 2017 Could Be Snapdragon 836

There are indications that Qualcomm has got a new flagship chip in the works and this isn’t the Snapdragon 845 which is rumoured to debut next year. The U.S. chip maker is said to be working on the Snapdragon 836 chip which is just a revised version of the present Snapdragon 835. This won’t be the first time, as there is a precedence. Qualcomm’s 2016 flagship Snapdragon 820 chip received some upgrade from its quad-core architecture, thus giving birth to the octa-core Snapdragon 821. The Snapdragon 821 will later go on to power a number of flagship devices like the LG G6, HTC U Ultra, Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

While rumours of a Snapdragon 836 chip has festered for a while now, details have been quite sketchy but a Weibo tipster has revealed that the flagship chip may be launched in the second half of this year. There is even a speculation that it may be featured on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The new chip may also feature on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

On the configuration, the Snapdragon 836’s large cores will have a clock frequency of 2.5GHz, slightly higher than the 2.45GHz frequency of the SD 835 large cores. The small cores may likely retain the 1.90GHz clock frequency found on the SD 835. The tipster also revealed the SD 836’s GPU is clocked at 740MHz. There aren’t many details about the rumoured Snapdragon 836 presently but we’ll be on the look out and keep you posted if anything drops.

