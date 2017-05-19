Fresh Kirin 970 & Snapdragon 845 Details & Launch Dates Leaked

Barely a few months after Qualcomm‘s latest Snapdragon 835 chip was announced and subsequently became available on smartphones, news filtered in that the leading chipmaker was already working on a next-gen flagship chip which would be called Snapdragon 845. In the same vein, Huawei is said to be working on its next-generation flagship chip which is actually meant to take on the Snapdragon 835. The Huawei chip is likely going to be known as Hisilicon Kirin 970 chip.

We have had a couple of leaked details of the Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 970 which emerged on several occasions. now, a specs sheet containing the key specifications of the SD 845 and Kirin 970 SoC has appeared online. The list shows both the Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 970 will be built on a 10nm process but while the Kirin 970 will be manufactured TSMC’s FinFET process, Qualcomm’s next flagship chip will be manufactured on Samsung’s LPE process. The SD 845 was previously rumoured as being built on a new TSMC 7nm process but that is turning out to be false.

On their core specifications, the Snapdragon 845 is shown to be an octa-core CPU made up of four Cortex-A75 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. It will come with the Adreno 630 GPU as well as an X20 baseband and 5X20MHz carrier aggregation. The processor is scheduled to ship in the first quarter of 2018. On the other hand, the Kirin 970’s CPU core is said to have been upgraded to a new generation of ARM Cortex-A73 core and will be the first to use the ARM Heimdallr MP (Heimdal) GPU. The Kirin 970 will ship with the third and fourth quarter of this year.

