Amazon India Teaser Landing Page Reveals OnePlus 5 Will Have 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 835 (Updated)

UPDATE: Amazon has removed that part from the source code!

There is a lot hidden in the source code of a page, only if you care to look. Popular leakster Evan Blass just revealed that the OnePlus 5 will come with 8GB of RAM. How did he find out? By simply looking at the source code of the OnePlus 5 Amazon India landing page. We looked to confirm and you can too.

This is from the source code of the teaser landing page, here: https://t.co/eZrZANmocK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 7, 2017

The ASUS Zenfone AR is the first phone to have 8GB RAM. Announced at CES this year, it will be available for purchase on June 14. Last week, ZTE followed suit with the Nubia Z17, although there is also a 6GB RAM variant. UMIDIGI also revealed today that its Z1 Pro will join the very small list of 8GB RAM phones.

If you wish to confirm that the OnePlus 5 indeed has 8GB of RAM, head to the Amazon India landing page, right click and select view page source or use the shortcut Ctrl + U. Search for 8GB RAM using the find tool and you should see it.

While this has already been confirmed, its also nice to see that it is indeed powered by the Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.35GHz.

The OnePlus will launch in India on June 22nd at 14:00 at the NSCI Dome Mumbai.

