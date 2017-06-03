Nokia 9 Appears on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 835, 13MP Front & Rear Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Nokia 9 has been appearing on a number of benchmarking sites lately. Today, we see it make its way to AnTuTu.

Listed as the Nokia TA-1004, the phone runs Android 7.1.1. There is a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood and an Adreno 540 GPU. The display size isn’t mentioned but previous leaks puts it at 5.3-inches. However, AnTuTu confirms the Quad HD resolution. Now that’s some serious pixel density (554ppi) on the Nokia 9.

The Nokia 9 will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There will also be a 13MP rear camera and another 13MP sensor up front. Although the phone is expected to feature dual rear cameras, we should know by now that AnTuTu lists the front and rear cameras on a phone. It remains to be seen if the Nokia 9 will feature three 13MP sensors.

READ MORE: Leaked Images Show Cancelled Nokia RX-100 Phone With A Physical Keyboard Running Windows Phone 8

The launch date for the Nokia 9 is put at either this month or next quarter. HMD Global hasn’t said anything yet, so we should take that with a pinch of salt.

An 8GB RAM version was spotted on GeekBench recently as well but there is a possibility it may be for certain markets.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: