Snapdragon 660-Powered OPPO R11 Seen on GeekBench

It is no longer news that OPPO is skipping the R10 and jumping to the OPPO R11. Scheduled to launch on June 10, the new phone has leaked multiple times. We already know what it will look like and we have seen photo samples taken with its 20MP+16MP dual rear cameras.

The OPPO R11 surfaced on GeekBench yesterday. We get to see how the Snapdragon 660 SoC performs and a few spec details too.

The phone pulls in 1607 points in the single-core test and 5823 points in the multi-core test. There is 4GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Snapdragon 660 mobile platform is clocked at 1.84GHz on the OPPO R11 but can attain a max. clock speed of 2.2GHz. Built using the 14nm process and consisting of eight Kryo 260 cores, the new chip is currently the king of the mid-range category. When the OPPO R11 launches next Saturday, it will be the first phone to sport the processor.

The rest of the specs of the R11 include 64GB of internal storage, a 3000mAh battery, and a 5.5-inch FHD display. The front camera is a 20MP sensor and there is a fingerprint scanner buried under its home button. Just like other OPPO flagships, it will have a Plus variant with a bigger screen and a larger RAM and battery.

