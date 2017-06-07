New Moto XT1797 Phone With Mid-Range Specs Passes Through FCC

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A Motorola phone with model number XT1797 was seen getting certified by the FCC. Details available on the FCC documents points to a phone with mid-range specs.

The Moto XT1797 has a 5.5-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm’s MSM8937 mobile platform a.k.a Snapdragon 430. This is the same chip in the Moto G5. There is a 3000mAh battery powering the phone and it has support for Motorola’s TurboPower™ charge.

The phone runs Android 7.1.1, has dual SIM support, dual WiFi bands and even NFC. While there is no mention of the camera configuration, there is a likelihood this is a phone in the Moto G series, possibly the Moto G5S.

Recently we saw the Moto G5S Plus and it sports the same Snapdragon 625 processor as the Moto G5. The new additions are dual rear cameras, a larger display, full metal chassis, and a front flash.

So if this phone has the same chip as the Moto G5, it isn’t strange since the G5S Plus and G5 Plus have the same chip too. The only conflicting factor is the display of the Moto XT1797 which the source says is 5.5-inches. The leaked image showing Motorola’s remaining line-up for the year lists the Moto G5S as having a 5.2-inch FHD display.

