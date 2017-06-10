Helio X20-Powered Lenovo XT1902-3 Appears on Geekbench, May Be Moto M2

Last year, Lenovo (Motorola) added two new lines to its smartphone catalog: the Moto Z series and the Moto M. While the former was more of a global release, the latter was released in a few Asian countries. The Moto M may be getting a successor soon, and we think it is the Lenovo XT1902-3 phone that was seen on Geekbench.

The Lenovo XT1902-3 is running Android 7.1.1 and has 4GB of RAM. There is a deca-core MT6797 processor clocked at 1.85GHz. For those who don’t know, that is the Helio X20 chip. The phone scores 1163 points in the single-core test and 4836 in the multi-core test.

Last year’s Moto M was available in two models asides the different memory configurations. One model was powered by a Helio P10 chip while the model released in India had the Helio P15 SoC. Since this is the first sighting of the phone, it is still too early to say if the same will happen this year.

The Moto M was released last November and there is a high chance the M2 may be released a lot earlier. For now, we know its getting a processor upgrade and Android 7.1.1. We’ll keep you updated when more details surface.

(Source, via)

