New 13.3-Inch Mi Notebook Air Seen on Jingdong: Features Upgraded CPU, Graphics Card & Fingerprint Scanner

Xiaomi entered into the notebook market almost a year ago with the Mi Notebook Air. Originally launched in 13.3 and 12.5 inch models, Xiaomi later released 4G versions and also upgraded their processors. The 13.3-inch version is getting another upgrade and it is launching very soon.

The new 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air was seen on Jingdong Mall (JD.com). It doesn’t look much different from the 4G and non-4G models on the exterior. However, when you flip it open, the first difference is staring you in the face.

The touchpad looks different thanks to the pill-shaped design at the top right corner said to be a fingerprint scanner. The internals have also been upgraded.

The 6th gen Core-i5 processor has been swapped for a 7th gen Core i5-7200U with a maximum clockspeed of 3.1GHz. The graphics card has also been upgraded from a GTX 940MX to a NVIDIA GeForce MX150. RAM is still 8GB and storage remains a 256GB solid state drive. There is also a 128GB version as well.

The new 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air is expected to be available for order starting on Monday, June 12. It will be priced at 4999 (∼$735) for the 128GB model and ¥5499 (∼$805) for the 256GB version.

What do you think about the new Mi Notebook Air? Is the addition of a new processor, graphics card, and fingerprint scanner worth upgrading from the previous model?

