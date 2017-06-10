The Nokia 6, 5 & 3 Trio Will Launch in India on June 13

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HMD Global revealed last week that it plans to release its new smartphones globally before the end of June. It sure plans to keep its word. This week, the Nokia 6, 5, 3 and 3310 (2017) where launched in The Philippines. Today it has launched in Vietnam and next stop is India on Tuesday, June 13.

A poster has confirmed that the invites sent out earlier this month for an event on June 13 is for the new smartphones. Although the official prices have not yet been revealed, there is a rumor floating round about the possible price tags.

The Nokia 6 is expected to sell for about Rs. 15,990 ($250), the Nokia 5 for Rs. 12,990 ($200) and the Nokia 3 for Rs. 9,990 ($155). Pre-order will begin on the day of the launch and shipping will start on the 20th of June.

The Nokia 6 is a 5.5-inch device with a Snapdragon 430 SoC. It has a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera. There is a 3000mAh battery on board and Dolby Atmos enhanced stereo speakers.

The Nokia 5 drops the screen size to 5.2 inches. RAM is 2GB and storage is 16GB with an expansion slot. Battery remains 3000mAh but the rear camera is now a 13MP sensor. You still get an 8MP camera up front and Android Nougat.

The Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch display, swaps the SD430 for a MT6737 but keeps the same memory and storage configuration as the Nokia 5. Both cameras are 8MP sensors and the battery has a 2650mAh capacity. Like the other two, it also runs Android Nougat and will get updated to Android O.

