Huawei CEO Announces They Are Developing An AI Processor

Huawei CEO, Yu Chengdong announced at the 2017 China Internet Conference this morning that his company is developing an AI processor.

The new trend for tech companies now is smart electronics with built-in AI assistants. Silicon makers like Qualcomm and Mediatek recently announced smart chips that will power smart audio devices.

Qualcomm announced a number of new smart audio chips last month and Mediatek’s MT8516 voice chip unveiled in May powers the AliGenie smart speaker. Since Huawei is also a silicon chip manufacturer, the announcement doesn’t come as a surprise.

Mr. Chengdong also mentioned that the company is planning on creating a cloud services platform that will allow users store and recover their data in case of theft or damage of their device. Another project they are working on is HUAWEI PAY which already has support for more than 50 banks and bus transport systems.

If you are expecting a Huawei smart home device, you may want to look the other way as the company has no plans of making one. Their plan is to provide a platform that third party hardware makers can use. Right now, they have gathered over 27 thousand developers to work on creating the Huawei smart ecosystem.

He also bragged about the efficiency of EMUI 5.1, equating its performance on 4GB RAM devices to that of 6GB RAM devices from other manufacturers.

