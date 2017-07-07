Huawei Enjoy 7 Launched: Snapdragon 425, 3GB RAM, Starts At 899 Yuan ($132)

Huawei has officially announced the Enjoy 7 mid-range smartphone today in China. The Huawei Enjoy 7 is the latest model in the Huawei Enjoy series, a direct successor of the Enjoy 6 launched around December last year. The model is also a sibling of the Enjoy 7 Plus which made its grand entry barely three months back.

Design & Specifications- Huawei Enjoy 7

The Huawei Enjoy 7 comes with a design which looks rather similar to that of it predecessor when viewed from the front but at the back, there is a slightly different design. The device comes with an all-metal body and is smooth and well-rounded edges. The body is also ultra-thin and has a smooth texture fabricated using sandblasting process. The Enjoy 7 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor which is touted to unlock the device in just 0.5 seconds. The device also comes with a unique rear camera design which could get you confused that it packs a dual rear camera. But no, there is only one camera up there but the camera and flash are aligned in a horizontal plane located at the left corner bordered just like is seen on dual camera phones.

Now let us take a look at the specifications of the Enjoy 7. The Huawei mid-range sports a 5.0-inch 720p display with 2.5D curved glass covering the display. The display comes with a special professional eye protection mode and can effectively filter Blu-ray. The Huawei Enjoy 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor backed by 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage. There is also a lower version with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and both storages can be expanded up to 128GB. Apart from the hardware, the Enjoy 7 comes with Ultra Memory background memory compression technology which would provide more fluid experience. The mobile device also provides F2FS intelligent file management system, which would allow users sort the system trash and thus help save memory.

On the camera aspect, the Huawei Enjoy 7 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF support, slow motion, HDR, voice shutter, self-timer, and other functions. The Enjoy 7 also features a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. In addition, the Enjoy 7 gets its juice from a 3,020mAh battery and the device uses a smart electricity 5.0 technology which keeps the battery long lasting.

Read More: Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Officially Announced: Large Battery, Snapdragon 435, 4GB RAM

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Enjoy 7 comes in black, red, blue, streamer gold, champagne gold, and pink. As for the prices, the Huawei Enjoy 7 base version – 2GB + 16GB storage is priced at 899 yuan (~$132) while the higher version with 3GB +32GB storage is priced at 1099 yuan (~$161). The pre-sale for the device started today while the device will go on sale on July 15 at 10 AM via Huawei Mall (Vmall) and other authorised dealers. Check out more photos of the Enjoy 7 from below.

