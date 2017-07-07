ZTE Nubia Z17 Arriving Soon in India Packed with Snapdragon 835, 8 GB RAM, Quick Charge 4+

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After launching the Nubia Z17 Mini in June, ZTE has recently released the Nubia N2 in India with a pricing of Rs. 15,999. The smartphone has as a successor for Nubia N1 that was released in India in December 2016. ZTE had released the Nubia N1 along with 2016 flagship, the Nubia Z11. Now, the Chinese smartphone is rumored to be getting ready to launch its most powerful flagship smartphone, the Nubia Z17, in India.

Latest information suggest that the Chinese firm is already testing the Nubia N17 in India. The Nubia Z17 flagship phone was released in China in the previous month. It is the first smartphone in the world to come with Quick Charge 4+. This feature makes it possible to charge zero to 50 percent in only 25 minutes by using a supported charger. The Nubia Z17 comes with a 3,200mAh battery.

Read More: OnePlus 5 vs. Nubia Z17: Which Snapdragon 835, 8 GB RAM Smartphone is Better?

The OnePlus 5 comes with Snapdragon 835 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. However, the Nubia Z17 was announced before the OnePlus 5 which makes it the first smartphone in the world to come with SD 835 and 8 GB of RAM. The Z17 comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD true bezeless display that supports a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

In China, the 2017 ZTE flagship phone is available in RAM and storage combinations of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. OnePlus 5’s 8 GB RAM model is available in India. However, there is no confirmation on the Nubia Z17 models that will be available in India.

Another amazing feature of the ZTE Nubia Z17 is that it features a dual rear camera system featuring a 23-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. The dual camera support 2x optical zoom and 10x dynamic zoom. Its front-facing camera is of 16-megapixel. It sports a IP67 certified aluminum chassis.

As of this writing, there is no information available on the exact release timeframe of Nubia Z17 for India. The three variants of the Nubia Z17 are selling for 2,799 Yuan (~$410), 3,399 Yuan (~$497) and 3,999 Yuan (~$585) in China. Meanwhile, ZTE is also preparing on the launch of Nubia Z17 Lite in China as it has already received approval from TENAA certification body in China.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: