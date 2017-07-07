LG Q6 Geekbench Listing Shows Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Snapdragon 430, 3 GB RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LG has officially confirmed through media invitation that it will be unveiling the LG Q6 in Poland on July 11. It is said to be a smaller edition of the LG G6. At the end of the previous month, Evan Blass, one of the most trusted leaksters, had the LG M-700 smartphone spotted at FCC is the LG Q6 phone. The same LG M-700 phone had appeared on Geekbench in March.

The LGE LG-M700 smartphone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It is driven by MSM8937 Qualcomm chipset that features an octa-core processor working at 1.4 GHz. The MSM8937 chip is the Snapdragon 430. The SD 430 is present under the hood of smartphones like Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Xiaomi Redmi 4, ASUS ZenFone 3 Laser and Motorola Moto G5.

The SoC of the LG Q6 is supported by 3 GB of RAM. On single-core test, it has recorded a score of 622 and on multi-core, it has scored 1777. The LG G6 marked the arrival of full-screen display in the mobile phone industry. It features a 5.7-inch Full Vision full-display that offers a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9.

This will be known as the LG Q6 (recently hit FCC under model number M700) — also 18.5:9, but with a single 13MP camera & 3GB RAM. https://t.co/JdSJi8e4wL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2017

According to Blass, the LQ Q6 would be coming with an 18:9 aspect ratio support display. This shows that the smartphone would be sporting a full-screen display like the LG G6. However, the exact size of its display is not known. However, it is speculated to either feature a 5.4-inch display. It won’t be featuring dual rear cameras like the LG G6. Blass had claimed that the LG Q6 will be equipped with a single camera of 13-megapixel and 3 GB of RAM. Speculations indicate that it may feature Sony IMX258 sensor for its main camera.

Still, there several other features like front camera configuration, inbuilt storage capacity and battery capacity are not known yet. Since it has received certification by FCC, it is expected to be arrive in the U.S. This budget phone may launch with a pricing that is less than $400. Since the smartphone is slated to launch next Tuesday, the rumor mill is likely to reveal more information on the phone in the coming weekend.

