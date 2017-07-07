The Lightank W100 is A Smart Projector Pre-installed With Windows 10

Need a projector for some serious work? The Lightank W100 may be the right one for you. There are a bunch of smart projectors out there with WiFi connectivity for sharing content from your device. Some even come pre-installed with Android.

The Lightank W100 is different as it comes with genuine Windows 10 out of the box. You also get a genuine version of Office 365 and Skype for Business. All you need is connect a keyboard and mouse and you have a working computer.

The Lightank 100 is not one of the most attractive projectors out there. If you are familiar with Assassin’s Creed, you should have no difficulty telling where the inspiration for the design came from.

The projector has a 1000 ANSI lumens LED source with a 30,000 hours life span. It has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage and is powered by an Intel Apollo Lake N3350 CPU and a Gen9 LP12EU GPU.

For connectivity, there are two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, one HDMI port and an audio out port. It also comes with dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. If you do not want to connect via any of these means, you can purchase a wireless dongle that plugs into your USB port and casts your screen to the projector in just 10 seconds. The dongle works with both Windows and Mac OS.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector Officially Announced: 150 Inches of Theatre-like Experience

A built-in microphone array means you can use it for Skype meetings without needing additional hardware.

The Lightank W100 weighs 1.5Kg and measures 345 × 338 × 57 mm. Price is ¥4999 (∼$735) and includes a wireless dongle.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: