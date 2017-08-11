Moto Z2 Force With 6GB RAM & 128GB Storage Gets TENAA Certification

Motorola‘s Moto Z2 Force has received certification from China’s Telecoms Regulatory agency TENAA and has thus been listed on the outfit’s website. The Moto Z2 Force is one of the high-end smartphones that Lenovo is hoping to use to rejig its ailing smartphone business globally. The device has already been announced in the U.S. with a staggering $720 price tag. The TENAA listing is an indication that a launch in China will take place soon.

The Moto Z2 Force bears a striking resemblance with the Moto Z2 Play which has been launched in China for over a month now. Th only difference between both models is that while the Z2 Force is expected to pack a flagship specs lineup, the Z2 Play comes as a mid-range device with a Snapdragon 626 chip on the driving seat.

The TENAA listing shows the Moto Z2 Force will feature a 5.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The device is also listed with a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage combination which is exclusive to China and will be powered by a 2.35GHz processor, already known to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 flagship SoC. The device also features a 2565mAh battery but there is an earlier rumour that the battery will get a boost with the external Moto Mod battery pack which will be released as well. The device comes in black and white colours and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box but we can’t say if it has got a touch of ZUI.

Other features of the Z2 Force includes a dual camera setup at the rear having a 12MP main sensor and 8MP secondary sensor, while at the front, there is a 5MP camera for selfies. From the photo, we can see that both the front and rear cameras come along with dual-tone LED flash.

