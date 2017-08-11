Rumour: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 To Sport A 95% Screen Ratio, Bright Silver Variant Coming

It is no longer news that Xiaomi will be launching its next generation Mi Mix 2 this year and that the device is already in the works with Phillipe Starck still providing the design. Details of the device have been very scarce in coming as Xiaomi has maintained a long silence about it, perhaps with the intention of springing a surprise. We already know, though, that the Mi Mix 2 will come with a high screen to body ratio and recently a photo shared by Lei Jun suggests that the device will adopt a similar 18:9 aspect ratio used on the Galaxy S8.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 renders have allegedly popped up online from China and one of the things that need to be noted is that there will likely be a variant sporting a Bright Silver body just like the Mi 6 did. The Mi Mix 2 is also said to come with an enhanced display with the screen-to-body ratio said to be as high as 95%. Apart from that, the renders also show the device as coming with well-rounded edges and a nearly bezel-less design. Bezels will only be present on the bottom edge with the other aspects completely bezel-less and curved on all the display edges.

We only get to see the front aspect of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 from the renders so, we still don’t know if there is a rear fingerprint sensor but there are speculations that Xiaomi may not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor if the device is released this year. The Mi Mix features a virtual navigation key and also will use a Cantilever piezoelectric ceramic technology which replaces the traditional earpiece due to the absence of bezels.

Xiaomi is said to partner with AAC technologies who will develop a better, new generation technology known as AAC actuator which would be used for the ear piece sound output. The AAC actuator is said to achieve a better screen sound, especially at low frequency. It also works better with the 3GPP standard. The source of this leaked details also tips that the flagship model may be released around September, at the same period the iPhone 8 is coming out, obviously to grab some market shares from the Apple flagship due to its price tag which is expected to be less than iPhone 8’s. The price is rumoured to be up to 4999 Yuan (around $750) but this is just a speculation, nothing of such has been officially revealed. We expect more leaks to emerge as the month rolls by.

(source)

