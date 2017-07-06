Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Fueled with Snapdragon 835 & 6 GB RAM Gets Spotted on Geekbench

Since the time Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had confirmed that the company will be teaming with Phillippe Starck (French designer responsible for Mi MIX’s design) for Xiaomi MI MIX 2, the rumor mill is heavily speculating on its specs. Last year, Xiaomi had released the Mi MIX smartphone in October. It came with a huge screen of 6.4 inches. It sported super-slim bezels at top, left and right sides of the display. Its successor is expected to get unveiled in October this year. Its arrival seems to be approaching fast as the alleged Mi MIX 2 has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform.

On Geekbench, a smartphone named as Xiaomi MIX has appeared earlier this week. The smartphone features Snapdragon 835 chipset. The original Mi MIX came with Snapdragon 821 chipset. Hence, it appears that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has a paid visit to the benchmarking platform with the SD 835 chipset and 6 GB of RAM.

It can be also seen that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is running on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The original Mi MIX is still running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is one of the devices that is slated to get the Android Nougat update by the end of this month. In single-core test, the alleged Mi MIX 2 has recorded a score of 1929. It has scored 6,431 points in the multi-core test.

Read More: Xiaomi VP Reveals MIUI 9 Interface Screenshots on Weibo

Earlier reports have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will continue to feature tri-bezeless display. It is speculated that Mi MIX 2 will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent. It is also speculated to come with in-display fingerprint scanner. A leaked document from the previous week suggest that Xiaomi will be releasing couple of phones with full-screen design.

The Chinese firm is speculated to introduce ‘X’ series of smartphones soon and its first device is said to the Xiaomi X1. It is speculated as the first Snapdragon 660 chipset driven phone from the company. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 that is speculated to be codenamed as Xiaomi Chiron is also rumored to arrive with full-screen design. Rumors have also revealed that Xiaomi will be unveiling the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 budget phones in the coming months.

(source)

