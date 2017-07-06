The Blackview R6 Lite Is Currently On Sale For Under $70

If you are on the lookout for a budget phone to probably take on that summer hike, you should give the Blackview R6 Lite a look.

The Blackview R6 Lite is a lower-specced version of the R6 released last year. It has a 5.5-inch 960 x 540 display with a 2.5D glass covering it. There is 1GB of RAM, 16GB ROM and a Mediatek MT6580 processor clocked at 1.3GHz.

While the specs are definitely entry-level, Blackview makes up for it by shipping it with Android Nougat. The phone also comes with dual rear cameras. Both are 8MP sensors and there is a 2MP fixed focus sensor up in front.

The R6 Lite has dual SIM slot and support for microSD expansion (32GB max). There is no 4G LTE so you are limited to 3G on both SIMs. Battery capacity is 3000mAh.

The Blackview R6 Lite is currently on sale for $64.99 on Aliexpress. It is available in gold, gray and silver.

