Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 May Have Curved AMOLED Display Taking up to 93% Front Area

Xiaomi has already announced that it will be releasing a follow up version to its popular concept phone from last year, the Xiaomi Mi MIX. The new device is currently called the Mi MIX 2 and will see French designer, Philippe Starck return as lead industrial designer.

Today, we have gotten info on some new features the phone may come with. According to the source, Xiaomi is expected to switch up the screen to a curved AMOLED display that covers up to 93% of the front of the device. The original Mi MIX has a 6.4-inch LCD screen that covers just 91.3% of the front part. If the new screen will cover a larger area, that means the bezel will be thinner.

The source also says the Mi MIX 2 will still retain the ceramic body design and and bone conduction audio technology. We also get a clarification on the fingerprint scanner which will now be in front. Previous report had said it will be embedded underneath the display itself but according to the source, the scanner will be positioned just below the display.

The Mi MIX 2 is expected to be announced at about the same time as last year’s model which was in November. So there is still enough time for the adoption of new technologies and features.

