Rumor: Xiaomi Mi 6 Official Release Date and New Specs Revealed

by Habeeb Onawole

Xiaomi has had a busy week. They announced their new processor the Surge S1; two new phones, the Xiaomi Mi 5C and the Redmi 4X; and a walkie talkie and a train recorder via their Mijia crowdfunding platform. In spite of all these new releases, the most anticipated launch is still that of the Xiaomi Mi 6 and it seems we might already have a date for it.

An undisclosed source has revealed that Xiaomi’s next flagship will be released next month with the date likely to be April 16. The source also says the Mi 6 will still be the first domestic smartphone sporting the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Another important detail revealed is that the Snapdragon 835 will not be under-clocked on the Mi 6. Fans of the brand will know Xiaomi is fond of releasing one flagship variant with an under-clocked processor. This will definitely come as good news to them.

The source also mentioned that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will have a 5.2-inch LCD display with a 2.5D glass and a ceramic body variant. It will also have a camera similar to that of Sony’s new Xperia XZ Premium.

For pricing, it has been revealed that Xiaomi will keep to the ¥1999 (~$290) price tag. There will be three variants: a 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant; a 4GB RAM+64GB variant; and a 6GB RAM + 128GB variant with a ceramic body whose price should not be more than ¥2500 (~$362).

