Alcatel A5 LED Hands On: The world’s first interactive LED-covered smartphone



The most interesting phone Alcatel had to show at MWC was the Alcatel A5 LED model.

The highlight of the phone is the back panel, which can light up in a lot of different ways. Alcatel calls the Alcatel A5 LED “The world’s first interactive LED-covered smartphone”.

That means that the LED will light up when you receive all sorts of notifications e.g. phone calls, messages etc.

Also, the LEDs will light according to the music you listen to. In addition, you will be able to customize the LED lights in a lot of different ways.

Another key feature is the 5MP front-facing camera that has the LED light for night selfies.

Although the phone is made of plastic, it looks and feels great in the hand.

The key specs include a 5.2” 720P display, an octa-core Mediatek MT6753 CPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Also, the phone has an 8MP camera on the back. Finally, the device has a 2800 mAh battery.

I spent just 15 mins with the device but so far it seems that the UI is clean and fast, there are no hiccups or lag.

The A5 LED will be available in Europe from May onwards for 199 EUR.

The Alcatel A3 is aimed at budget-minded users. The phone will be available in Europe from May onwards for 149 Euros.

The device is made of plastic but it has nice metal frame that goes all around the device.

The key specs include a 5.0” 720P display, a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 CPU, 1.5GB or RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Also, the phone has a 13MP camera on the back along with the fingerprint scanner. Finally, the device has a 2460 mAh battery.

Another device that Alcatel released carries U5 model name. The Alcatel U5 will be available in Europe from May onwards for 99 Euros.

It is one of the cheapest phones the company has made and therefore, it has low-end specs like Mediatek MT6737M chip, 1GB of RAM and just 8GB of expandable storage.

Still, the phone has a textured back cover and it feels great in the hand. The user interface has preserved most of the stock Android looks and so far it seems nice and fast.

We will soon get the phones for the review, so stay to Gizmochina!

