Gresso 3310 Gives A Splash Of Luxury To the Legendary Nokia 3310 Design

The all new Nokia 3310 feature phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Soon after its launch, a well-known designer phone and accessory manufacturer, Gresso has announced a luxury feature phone called the Meridian.

The Gresso Meridian is a perfect blend of luxury and simplicity that comes in two models. The first one is Titanium Edition that is made from titanium along with a stainless-steel keyboard. It comes in three variants Meridian M1, Meridian M2 and Meridian M3. The M1 is priced at $3,000 and it has titanium body and sand-blasted borders.

The M2’s titanium chassis is coupled with hand-polished borders. It is priced at $4,000. Both variants sport titanium logos. The M3 that costs $4,500 also features titanium chassis and hand-polished borders coupled with 18k yellow gold logo.

The Black Edition is made up of 18k Gold coated with PVD coated titanium and it also comes in three models such as Meridian M4, Meridian M5 and Meridian M6. The M4 features steel keyboard and is priced at $5,000. The M5 has 9 keys made up of 18k yellow gold. It is priced at $8,500. lastly, the M6 has 21 keys made of 18k yellow gold. It the costliest variant that is priced at Rs. 9,500. All the variants come with 12 months warranty.

Related: Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design Vs Gionee M2017: Which Luxury Phone is Worth Your Money?

It takes around 8 hours to assemble one model. Hence, the company will be manufacturing a limited edition of 999 units. The Gresso Meridian is a dual SIM phone that bears a thickness of 9.9 mm and measures 121.4 x 52.5 mm. Its weight is 125 grams.

The Gresso Meridian comes an inbuilt storage of 32 GB. For photography, it includes a 3-megapixel camera. For connectivity, it is equipped with features like GPRS, Edge, v3.0 Bluetooth and microUSB. The exact size of its battery is not known, but the technical details page of the phone says that it can offer a standby time of 375 hours and a talk time of 5.3 hours.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: