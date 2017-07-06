LG Q6 Launches on July 11 in Poland

LG has started sending out invites for a launch of a new device on July 11 in Poland. The device is the LG Q6 which was previously known as the LG G6 Mini.

Although the main official invite doesn’t reveal the name of the device, the hashtag “LGBarbeQ” is a major hint towards the Q6. In addition to that, another variant of the invite straight up points to the device being the LG Q6.

The LG Q6 is expected to feature a smaller 5.4-inch display but with the same 18:9 aspect ratio as the LG G6. The RAM will be 3GB and it will sport a single 13MP rear camera.

Other features such as the processor, built-in storage, front camera, battery capacity and connectivity are unknown. We also can’t say if it will get a global release or be limited to emerging markets.

About a week ago, LG unveiled a 32GB version of the LG G6 as well as a 128GB model called the G6+ that has wireless charging and a number of additional software features.

