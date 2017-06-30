Leaked LG V30 Mid Frame Reveals Wireless Charging Module

We have seen quite a number of flagship models that year, some thrilling and still, some were disappointing. One device which holds a lot of anticipation is the LG V30, perhaps due to the success of the V20. A new leaked photo has emerged showing the V30 will come with wireless charging technology. It’s predecessor, the V20 did not come with wireless charging feature but the LG G6 had wireless charging technology only on the models sold in the U.S.

The LG V30 design is expected to be such that would allow for a wireless charging technology onboard. The all-metal body featured on the V20 might have prevented the device from featuring wireless charging technology. However, the V30 is said to use a metal frame and a glass body which would allow for the feature to be included. The leaked mid frame shows the module for the wireless charging feature at the back of the frame and is sort of a confirmation of an earlier leak that pointed at wireless charging and a glass back.

In addition, the LG V30 is said to discard the secondary display which is the feature the V-series are known for it is getting known for. Instead, the V30 is said to come with an AMOLED display which may have an “Always on”feature. The device is also rumoured to launch sometime in the third quarter of the year which could be sometime around September.

Specs wise, the V30 is tipped to pack a 5.7-inch display with QHD resolution and an 18: 9 aspect ratio. The device is also expected to pack 6GB of RAM and powered by the Snapdragon 835 chip. The interface is expected to be provided by LG UI based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

