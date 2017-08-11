ASUS ZenFone 4 Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 630, 4 GB of RAM

The ASUS ZenFone 4 is slated to get announced on Aug. 17 along with other ZenFone 4 series phones. It seems that the Taiwanese company is testing the ZenFone 4 before its launch as it has appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site.

The ZenFone 4 (Z01K ZE554KL) that has appeared on benchmarking site has revealed that the smartphone features a 5.5-inch display that carries support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone is driven by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2 GHz along with Adreno 508 graphics This suggests that the ZenFone 4 is driven by Snapdragon 630 chipset. The rumor mill has also revealed that a Snapdragon 660 chipset edition of the ZenFone 4 will be also available.

The chipset of the ASUS ZenFone 4 is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and it has a native storage of 64 GB. It features a 12-megapixel rear snapper and an 8-mgeapixel front-facing camera. Some rumors have claimed that the ZenFone 4 will be coming with a dual rear camera module featuring a pair of 12-megapixdel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. One of them is speculated as a 120-degree wide-angle lens that offers fivefold light sensitivity.

The Android 7.1.1 nougat is available preinstalled on the ZenFone 4. The rumor mill has also revealed that a 3,300mAh battery will be powering the ASUS ZenFone 4. It is a dual-SIM smartphone that comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card. The smartphone measures 7.7mm in thickness and its weight is 165 grams. It is expected to be available in color choices such as black and white. In Europe, the ASUS ZenFone 4 is expected to carry a pricing of 499 euros (~$586).

The ZenFone 4 is not the flagship smartphone from ASUS. The rumored ZenFone 4 Pro smartphone is expected to be a flagship phone that will be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset. Apart from the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro, the Taiwanese company is also speculated to launch the ZenFone 4V and selfie centric smartphones such as ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. The ASUS ZenFone 4 Max that belongs to the same series has been already unveiled few months ago.

