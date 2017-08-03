Android O Releasing Officially in the Coming Week?

Android 8.0 is the upcoming version of the Android OS that will succeed Android 7.0 Nougat. The official name of the Android O is still under the wraps. Currently, the Android 8.0 version is being referred as Android O by various tech sites. Last year, Android 7.0 Nougat was officially released on Aug. 22. According to Android Police’s managing editor, David Ruddock, Google may release Android 8.0 in the coming week.

The first developer preview of the Android 8.0 was released in March followed by the second, third and fourth developer previews in respective months of May, June and July. The official Android Program Overview page states that the final version of Android will be releasing in the third quarter of this year.

At the start of June, Ruddock had claimed that Android O would be releasing in the first or second week of August citing an unnamed reliable source. He had claimed that the Android O would be releasing a bit earlier than Android Nougat in 2016.

The official OTA to Android O for Pixel will likely drop in the first week or two of August. A bit earlier than Nexuses / Nougat last year. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) June 6, 2017

I'd look for the official Google Pixel Android O update to land in about a week. Could be pushed, but that's the timeline for now AFAIK. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 2, 2017

Through a new tweet, Ruddock claims that the Android O update would be officially hitting Google Pixel devices in about a week. There is a possibility that its arrival may get delayed at the last moment. Hence, the search engine giant does not always make announcement on the arrival of updates.

Some rumor have claimed that the Android O will be officially introduced as Android Oatmeal Cookie. The references of Oatmeal Cookie were found in the Google I/O 2017 slides. Earlier rumors have claimed that it may arrive as Android Oreo. Apart from Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones, the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Google Pixel C and Nexus Player are also expected to get Android O update. The upcoming Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 flagship phones are likely to come preloaded with it.

