OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition Goes On Sale August 8

Yesterday OPPO released a teaser hinting at a new smartphone said to be unveiled today. We were able to deduce that the phone is actually a special FC Barcelona edition of the OPPO R11. Today a new poster was released confirming our guess. However, it won’t be available until August 8.

OPPO isn’t new to making special editions of its flagship device. Last year it released the OPPO R9 FC Barcelona Edition which was available in Blue, Red and Gray. So it is no surprise that it is doing the same this year. The new poster reveals that their new phone, the R11 will get the same treatment as there is the club’s logo at the top right corner.

We don’t know if OPPO will follow the same procedure as they did for the R9. The R9 FC Barcelona Edition was available in four variants. There was a single special unit that had the signatures of football stars Lionel Messi, Suarez and Neymar Jr and an 18 carat Gold Barcelona logo. That unit was sold for $13,500 and the money was given to charity. Then there were the red, blue and grey units that sold for under a $1000. Chances are the R11 will get the same treatment.

While OPPO’s special edition variants are of the football club, its sister company, Vivo makes special NBA editions or Golden State Warriors editions of its flagships.

