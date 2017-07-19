OPPO A77 Listed On Official Website: 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 & 16MP Selfie Camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Some of you might remember that there was an OPPO A77 released a few months ago. It seems that was for Taiwan as the company has launched another one with a different design and configuration. The new OPPO A77 can be said to have gotten a silent launch as there wasn’t a proper event before its appearance on the official site.

The major difference between this new OPPO A77 and the first one is the design of the rear camera. Th new A77 has a design that can be mistaken for dual cameras while in actual fact, it is just a single sensor and LED flash.

The OPPO A77 has a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 display. RAM is 4GB and built-in storage is 64GB. It is powered by Qualcomm’s msm8953 a.k.a. Snapdragon 625. The octa-core chip is clocked at 2.0GHz and has an Adreno 506 processor.

For optics, there is a 16MP front facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture, self-timer and 5P lens. The front camera can also take pictures with the depth-of-field effect making sure you are the focus of your selfie. It also has HDR just like the rear camera. The sensor at the back is 13MP with an aperture of f/2.2.

The OPPO A77 runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box with OPPO’s ColorOS 3.1 on top. There is a 3200mAh battery under the hood that OPPO claims should last up to 13 hours for video playback.

The OPPO A77 is priced at ¥2199 and comes in black, gold, and rose gold. It is currently listed as out of stock on OPPO’s website but you can set a reminder to be notified when it is available.

