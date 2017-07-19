Xiaomi CEO Targets 100 Million Smartphone Shipments in 2018

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

2016 was a bit rough for Xiaomi in terms of total number of smartphones shipped. However, things have picked up for them this year. A recent report says they shipped 23.16 million smartphones last quarter, an increase of 70% from Q1 2016. It also recorded a 328% growth in India for the first half of the year, making it the second smartphone manufacturer in India after Samsung.

These new milestones has led the CEO to set a target of 100 million shipments for 2018. CEO Lei Jun says its recent success can be attributed to its research and development efforts to make its smartphones stand out. New innovations has led to smartphones like the bezel-less Mi MIX.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Launches Mi Note 2 Special Edition With 6GB RAM & 64GB ROM For ¥2899 (~$426)

Xiaomi has also stepped up its offline sales, opening more retails stores especially in its home country, China. Its plan is to have opened 2000 Mi Home Stores, with half located overseas.

This year Xiaomi has also entered into new markets. Its phones are now available in Russia and Mexico. It has also setup new factories in India with the help of Foxconn.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: