iPhone 8 Rumors: 7 New Features Include Face ID Apple Pay, OLED Status Bar, Tap to Wake, SmartCam & More

At the end of July, Apple had released an early firmware for its HomePod smart speaker that be released in the market in December. Several information of the upcoming iPhone 8 has surfaced through the firmware of the smart speaker. Here is a low down of all the information related to iPhone 8 that have been found in the code of the iPhone 8 by iOS developers like Guilherme Rambo, Steve Troughton-Smith and Jeffery Grossman

iPhone 8 Design

Buried in the code of the HomePod is an image of a device that carries a codenamed of D22. The image shows the alleged iPhone 8 with full-screen design and a u-shaped upper bezel. This image corresponds to the leaked renders of the iPhone 8 that support the same design. There is no confirmation on whether the iPhone 8 is codenamed as D22. The iPhone 8 is expected to come with a 5.8-inch OLED screen.

OLED Status Bar

The u-shaped bezel will have some unused corners on the left and right corners of the OLED screen. Grossman has found that some references of UIStatusBar in the firmware code which suggests that the OLED screen portions on the left and right sides of the u-shaped bezel at the top will show information such as network strength, battery capacity, time and Bluetooth status.

Facial Recognition

An image of the alleged front panel of iPhone 8 that had surfaced in the last week suggested that it would be featuring a pair of iris sensors on the top bezel probably for the 3D facial recognition feature. There are plenty of references related to the facial recognition feature in the code of HomePod’s firmware. Rambo has discovered that the Apple Pay authentication can be carried out through facial recognition

This suggests that the iPhone 8 is very likely to feature facial scanning feature and it may be called Face ID. Coded information suggested that Face ID is codenamed as Pear ID. According to Troughton-Smith, there is no reference of under the display Touch ID sensor which suggests that the iPhone 8 may not feature an under-screen fingerprint scanner or the feature may be completely axed. Some rumors claim that the Touch ID sensor may be embedded in the large-sized Power button of the iPhone 8.

Tap to Wake

Touching the Home button usually turns on the display of an iPhone. Apple may do away this feature in the upcoming iPhone 8 because a new feature called “Tap to Wake” has been found in the code of HomePod’s software. This feature will possibly allow users to double-tap on the screen to activate the screen.

Virtual Home Button

The full-screen display on the iPhone 8 will probably result in the removal of the physical Home button. It has been found that the iPhone 8 may have an on-screen Home button that will be placed in the rumored Function Area at the bottom of the screen.

SmartCam

Apple iPhone 8 may arrive with a new SmartCam scene selection functionality to shoot amazing photos by automatically selecting the right scene from options like Baby, Bright Stage, Document, Fireworks, Foliage, and more

Wireless Charging

The references of inductive charging and 2017 iPhone suggest that not only the iPhone 8 but also the rumored iPhone 7S and 7S Plus would be coming with wireless charging feature.

