iPhone 8 Release Rumored in October or November; Iris Scanner May Replace Touch ID

The rumor mill is buzzing with information on the Apple iPhone 8 that is expected to come with an OLED screen enabled with super-slim bezels. It is expected to come with a bunch of new features that are unavailable on other iPhones. Recent rumors have revealed that the iPhone 8 will be announced along with the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus on Sept. 5 or 6, but the shipments of iPhone 8 may begin in October. Fresh information from sources in Asian supply chain suggest that the three upcoming iPhones will debut on Sept. 7, 8 or 9 and the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus will be released in the market on Sept. 17 and the shipments of iPhone 8 will start in October or early November.

The Japanese tech blog, Macotakara that was first to reveal the above information has also given out some information on the iPhone 8. Recent renders have revealed that the iPhone 8 has a longer Power button. Some of the recent speculations have claimed that since Apple is unable to place the fingerprint under the front glass, it may come embedded in the long-shaped fingerprint scanner. Fresh information coming from supply chain contradicts the news about fingerprint sensor inside side-mounted Power key.

Fingerprint identification was under-screen in testing machine. Maybe they done it successfully. — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 24, 2017

The official cases that are being built for the iPhone 8 does not have cut-out for the Power button. Hence, the Touch ID sensor is unlikely to present inside the Power button. It seems that Apple will embed the Touch ID sensor underneath the screen. Benjamin Geskin, a known designer and tipster has recently claimed that Apple may have successfully managed to place the fingerprint scanner under the display. However, there is a possibility that Apple may either place it on the backside of the iPhone 8 or skip it completely.

The probable reason behind skipping the fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 8 can be understood by looking at the image of its purported screen protector which shows that it will be equipped with a pair of iris sensors. This could mean that iPhone 8 would be coming with 3D facial recognition feature dubbed as Face ID.

The front panel of the iPhone 8 will be available in only black color. This suggests that it apart from color black, the iPhone 8 may not be available in other color options. As rumors have claimed, it will be sporting a glass rear that will make it possible to support wireless charging, a feature that is unavailable on any of the iPhones released so far.

