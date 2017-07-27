Samsung May Release The Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition With 6GB Of RAM & 256GB Storage

It is no longer unusual to see manufacturers release special versions of their flagships for China or Asia at large. Samsung did so with the Galaxy S8+ which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Motorola also mentioned that the Chinese variant of the newly announced Moto Z2 Force will have 6GB of RAM. Rumor going round now is that there will be a Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition with 6GB of RAM and 256GB ROM.

Chinese leaker, Ice Universe, posted the info on Weibo yesterday. Initially he had written that the Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but later corrected it to 6GB of RAM.

Along with the special variant is a 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM standard edition and a 6GB RAM + 12GB model. He also added that the Galaxy Note 8 will arrive in blue, black and grey.

Samsung has announced the date for the Galaxy Note 8’s launch as 23rd of August. The Unpack Event will be held in New York with launches in other countries following later.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to arrive with dual rear cameras, a 6.3-inch Infinity Display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. It is also expected to be the most expensive Samsung phone.

(Source, via)

