High-end Meizu Phone With Snapdragon Chip Coming By Late 2017

Meizu took the wraps off its 2017 flagship models – Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus yesterday in a well-organised ceremony in China. The launch of the Pro 7 models is a reflection of the new organisational structure which Meizu implemented a couple of months back. The restructuring did not affect JackWong who is Chairman and CEO of Meizu but Li Nan who was formerly Meizu VP for sales and marketing now heads the newly created Blue Charm division as President in addition to his duties as head of branding, sales and marketing. Bai Yongxiang who was Meizu CEO while Jack Wong was away, is now heading the Meizu division as President, reporting directly to Jack Wong. While Yang Yan, senior vice president of Meizu technology and president of Flyme division will continue to oversee the Flyme operating system.

After the conference, Meizu President Bai Yongxiang reportedly granted an interview to reporters and he disclosed that at present, Meizu is composed of three departments- Meizu Business department, Blue charm business unit and the Flyme business department. He also confirmed the portfolios just as we reported earlier. The Meizu president disclosed that the restructuring was to improve the efficiency of the company to help the Meizu brand transit completely to the high-end phone category. The Pro 7 happens to be the first high-end model from the Meizu division and CEO Jack Wong was reported to have been involved in the R&D process especially for major decisions like the secondary display. The media-shy Jack Wong was again absent from the launch event but Mr Yongxiang revealed that Jack Wong will make a formal appearance in next year’s conference to introduce a classic mobile phone from the company.

In the aspect of sales, the Meizu president disclosed that the company has ditched the idea of releasing many smartphones annually as was the case last year because it still doesn’t guarantee that they’ll hit their sales target. But the company may release just two products under the Meizu division while the Charm Blue division will also release a couple of models but not in a flurry anymore. Meizu will also be working on its offline sales channels in addition to selling online.

Read More: Meizu Likely To Abandon Samsung in Favor Of Mediatek & Qualcomm Chips: Analyst

Finally, Bai Yongxiang acknowledged that many users ridicule the company’s products due to the use of MediaTek chips over the years. He then went on to reveal that Meizu will launch a high-end chip-packing Meizu phone in late 2017, of course using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip since Meizu and Qualcomm have settled their differences. Apart from the flagship Snapdragon chip, the Meizu phone will also come with a comprehensive design and is targeted at a 4,000 Yuan price tag. Do you think Meizu is going too fast especially with the pricing? The high-end Pro 7 Plus model did hit the 4,000 yuan mark, priced at 4080 yuan (∼$604). Let’s see how far they can go with this strategy.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: