iPhone 8’s Final Design Revealed in New Leaked Renders

Before a highly popular smartphone is launched, plenty of leaked renders appear. However, among the leaked renders, the ones that come from case makers are quite close to the real thing because their renders are based on the schematics and tips that come industry insiders. A luxury case maker has outed some fresh renders of the Apple iPhone 8 that suggests that it could be the final design of the highly anticipated iPhone.

The leaked renders shown here is of the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 that features an OLED panel. The bezels surrounding it are very thin. The source claims that the thickness of the bezels is only 4mm. These bezels will prevent accidental edge presses.

The top bezel is slightly thick as it houses all the sensors and the selfie snapper. As recent leaked photos have revealed, it features a u-shaped bezel at the top and the remaining portion present on the left and right side of it is an active OLED panel that shows information like battery, network and other things of that nature.

Rumors have suggested that the notifications and switches will be available in the “function” area present at the bottom part of the screen. The bottom side of the phone reveals that it does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack which means that the Lightning port can be used to listen to the music on this smartphone.





Read More: iPhone SE 2017 Rumored to Launch in August and iPhone 8 May Debut in October

The bottom speaker and the amplified earpiece may produce stereo sound output. The right side of the alleged iPhone 8 seems to feature an elongated Power button that may probably house a Touch ID fingerprint sensor if the phone does not feature an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

The above image shows the vertically arranged dual rear cameras of the alleged iPhone 8. However, there is no information available on the exact configuration of these two camera sensors. For better battery life than the iPhone 7 Plus, this iPhone 8 is rumored to feature a larger L-shaped battery.

The source has also revealed the pricing of this premium iPhone. It states that the 128 GB edition of the alleged iPhone 8 would be costing around $1,100 to $1,200. The 128 GB model could be the starting variant of the iPhone 8. There may be a higher model with 256 GB storage that will carry a more expensive price tag.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: