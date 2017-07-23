iPhone SE 2017 Rumored to Launch in August and iPhone 8 May Debut in October

In March, Apple had introduced a new 128 GB storage version for the 4-inch iPhone SE. There have been mixed rumors on whether Apple would be releasing a successor for the iPhone SE. In May, leaked photos of Ion-X glass rear for the iPhone SE 2017 had appeared. New information that Apple may release the second-generation iPhone SE as early as in the coming month.

iGeneration, a French site, claims that Apple will be holding an unveil event to debut the iPhone SE 2 in August. According to the report, the iPhone SE 2 would be priced at 399 euros. This is quite less than the 489 euros pricing for the 32 GB model and 599 euros for the 128 GB model of the existing iPhone SE. The initially launched 16 GB iPhone SE has been discontinued.

There is no information available on the technical specifications of the iPhone SE 2. However, a report that had appeared in May that revealed the glass rear of the purported iPhone SE 2. To be precise, the shell of the iPhone SE 2 was said to be made up of Ion-X glass. This material is flexible, lighter but costs lower than sapphire and it does not scratch easily.

The LED flash can be seen sitting below the rear camera. The original iPhone SE has a metallic body and the LED flash for the rear camera is present on the same line. Other reports suggested that these glass panels do not belong to iPhone SE 2, but they belong to a phone from 360 Mobiles that has been fitted with an Apple logo.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether Apple will be really releasing an upgraded version of iPhone SE. Last year’s iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 6S as it features the same A9 chipset, 2 GB and 12-megapixel. There is a possibility that the iPhone SE 2 could be based on the iPhone 7.

According to Pan Jiutang, a Chinese analyst that the 4-inch iPhone SE that is currently available by Apple will not be refreshed. Hence, those who prefer to buy a compact iPhone should go ahead and purchase before it is discontinued.

However, the French publication claims that Apple will be holding two launch events in the near future. The first one would be unveiling the second-gen iPhone SE in August and there would be another launch event in October to unleash the highly anticipated iPhone 8.

(source)

