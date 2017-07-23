Moto Z2 Force Real-Life Images Leaked as Launch Date Draws Closer

The Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force are slated to get unveiled on July 25. The press render of the Moto Z2 Force has already appeared. Now, several leaked photos of a real Z2 Force smartphone have appeared.

The Moto Z2 and Z2 Force will be the first dual camera smartphones from Motorola. The leaked images of the Z2 Force show the dual rear cameras placed in a horizontal manner inside a circular camera housing that also features a dual-LED flash. The bottom portion of the rear panel of the phone also shows the 16-pin slot for attaching Moto Mods accessories.

The frontside of the Moto Z2 Force resembles with the Moto Z2 Play that was unveiled in the previous month. The top bezel seems to feature a LED flash for the front-facing camera. Below the display is a capacitive Home button. The third image shows one of the sides of the phone and gives us an idea on how slim the phone would be.

A recent report has revealed that Motorola will be providing a 2,730mAh battery with the Moto Z2 Force. The original Moto Z Force came with a 3,500mAh battery. The reduction in the battery size would also decrease the thickness of the Z2 Force by 1mm. The Moto Z Fore has a thickness of 7mm and the smaller battery on the Moto Z2 Force could mean that it would be featuring a 6mm chassis.

Leaked information has revealed that the Moto Z2 Force would be coming with a 5.5-inch QHD display. It would be equipped with a ShatterShield screen. It would be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. The U.S. will receive 4 GB RAM + 64 GB of storage version of the Moto Z2 Force. Other regions are pegged to get a variant featuring 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Z2 Force would be available with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage in China. All the models will feature a microSD card slot. It will come loaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is expected to get upgraded to Android O very soon.

All four US carriers will indeed offer the Moto Z2 Force. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 22, 2017

According to the above tweet from well-known tipster, Evan Blass, the Moto Z2 Force would be available through all the four major carriers in the U.S. such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint. Last year, the Z Force was available through Verizon in the U.S. The Lunar Grey variant is likely to be exclusive to T-Mobile whereas other carriers are expected to receive Super Black and Fine Gold editions.

