Moto Z2 Force Coming with Smaller Battery; U.S. Edition to Disappointed with Modest Specs

Motorola was announced at the start of the previous month. The company will be holding a launch on July 25. It is expected to debut Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force flagship smartphones on the said date. Fresh details of the Moto Z2 Force suggest that it will be coming with the smaller battery compared to its predecessor. Moreover, the specs of the U.S. version of the phone will end up disappointing the audience.

Venture Beat has the marketing material of the Moto Z2 Force flagship smartphone. The promotional materials of the flagship reveal that the smartphone will be coming with major improvements in the chipset and photography departments. As previous rumors have suggested that the Moto Z2 Force will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835. The Moto Z Force from 2016 was driven by Snapdragon 820 chipset.

The Moto Z Force came with a 21-megapixel rear snapper. However, its successor will be coming with a pair of 12-megapixel snappers sitting on its rear side. Like the Moto Z Force, its successor will be coming with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The image suggests it will also feature a selfie flash.

Different regions will be receiving different RAM and storage editions of the Moto Z2 Force. What’s disappointing is that the U.S. version of Z2 Force will be equipped with modest specifications.

Read More: Motorola’s New Invite Is The Confirmation We Need For The Moto Z2 Force Launching On July 25

The Moto Z2 Force with 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB will be coming to the rest of the world. China will be receiving a Moto Z2 Force variant featuring 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. What about the U.S.? As said above, the Moto Z2 Force with modest configuration like 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage will be releasing in the U.S. A microSD card slot that can support up to 2 TB capacity will be available on all the Moto Z2 Force variants.

Compared to the original Moto Z Play that features 3,510mAh battery, the Moto Z2 Play came with a 3,000mAh battery. Motorola is using the same strategy on the Moto Z2 Force. The original Z Force came with a 3,500mAh battery, but the successor phone will be coming with a 22 percent smaller battery of 2,730mAh capacity.

The Moto Z2 Force will be featuring a ShatterShield display. It will be equipped with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED POLED screen that will be supporting a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The handset will be covered with water-repellant nano-coating that will protect it from water splashes. It will be coming with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will be upgraded to Android O in future. The Z2 Force flagship would be available in color choices such as Super Black or Fine Gold. In the U.S., T-Mobile customers will be receiving an exclusive color variant of Lunar Grey.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: