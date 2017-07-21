Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked Event Confirmed for August 23

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung has confirmed that it will be holding a Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 23. It is pretty obvious thanks to the heaps of rumored information that Samsung would be unleashing the Galaxy Note 8 on Aug. 23. The South Korean media had reported in the previous week that the company would be debuting the Note 8 on the said date. The media invitation that Samsung has sent out does not directly carry the “Galaxy Note 8” words, but a hint of an S-Pen in the image clearly hints that the next-generation Galaxy Note is arriving in the next month.

The above image describes the Note 8 with the words “do bigger things” which indicates that it will be coming with a large-sized display. The event will be also live streamed on Samsung’s official site. The invitation carries showcases the design of the Note 8 with slim bezels at the top and bottom bezels. The equal sized top and bottom bezels debunk a rumor that had surfaced in the previous week that suggested that the Note 8’s upper bezel will bigger than the lower bezel.

Its left and right edges are not visible which hint that it would be featuring the Infinity Display that was introduced on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Rumors have revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 would be equipped with a 6.3-inch S-AMOLED display that will be supporting an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The Exynos 8895 chipset and Snapdragon 835 chipset variants featuring 6 GB of RAM will be hitting different markets. Markets such as China and South Korea are speculated to receive Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition with 8 GB of RAM and highest internal storage. The Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Note series phone to arrive with dual rear cameras. The controversial fingerprint reader will be sitting on the backside of the phone. Since the LED flash will be sitting between the horizontal dual snappers and fingerprint scanner, users will not end up touching the camera sensors while accessing the fingerprint sensor. The phablet will be accompanied with an upgraded S-Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be decked with an all-glass unibody design with IP68 rating. Rumors have also revealed that a 3,300mAh battery will be powering the phablet. The Note 8’s arrival, the LG V30 has been confirmed to debut on Aug. 31.

