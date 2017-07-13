LG V30 Launch Invitation Leaked; Unveil Set on August 31

The rumor mill has revealed plenty of information on the specifications and features of the LG V30. In the previous month, a South Korean publication had revealed that LG would be launching the V30 flagship phone on Aug. 31. Today, Evan Blass, the well-known tipster, has released a leaked invitation from LG will be launching a new smartphone on Aug. 31. It seems that the LG V30 will be indeed launching on Aug. 31.

The invitation does not tell directly that the LG V30 will be debuting on Aug. 31. However, the image of the smartphone with a design of V on its display indicates that the LG V30 is slated for an announcement on the said date.

In the previous year, the LG V20 was launched on Oct. 1 and the South Korean company had released its launch invitation around 15 days before it. In 2015, the LG V10’s invitation was sent around one month before its official unveil. However, Blass has managed to leak the invitation of LG V30 pretty early as the launch date is around 50 days away.

The IFA 2017 annual tech trade show that will be held in Berlin, Germany will run between Sept. 1 to Sept. 6 which suggests that LG would be launching the LG V30 through a pre-IFA press conference.

The secondary ticker screen that shows notifications and frequently used apps has been one of the most unique features of LG V series flagship phablets. This year, the feature is unlikely to be present on the LG V30. The upcoming LG flagship will be the first smartphone from the company to use OLED panel.

OLED panels will make it possible to show notifications and other alerts on the top part of the screen while the rest of the portion of the screen is in sleep state. Speculations are rife that LG V30 would be gracing the Full Vision display that was introduced on the LG G6. Since the LG G6 features a 5.7-inch display, the upcoming LG V30 is expected to feature a 6-inch screen.

Speculations indicate that the LG V30 will be sporting a water and dust resistant all-glass body. Other feature of the LG V30 include Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB / 6 GB RAM models, dual rear cameras, improved Quad DAC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 3,200mAh battery with wireless charging support.

